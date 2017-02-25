New Dad Mahershala Ali Suits Up for Spirit Awards 2017!

Mahershala Ali looks so dapper on the carpet at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 43-year-old actor and his wife Amatus just welcomed their first child together on Wednesday and he might become an Oscar winner tomorrow night!

Mahershala was joined at the event by the cast of his movie Moonlight. They were honored with the Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble.

Tune in for the Oscars on Sunday night to find out if he wins the Best Supporting Actor award!