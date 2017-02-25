OITNB's Danielle Brooks Flaunts Slimmer Figure in Daring Jumpsuit at Spirit Awards 2017!

Danielle Brooks looks incredible while walking the red carpet 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 27-year-old Orange Is the New Black actress put her slimmer figure on display in a daring jumpsuit that showed off a lot of cleavage.

Danielle is featured in recent Lane Bryant campaigns and she spoke to The Cut about body positivity.

“Women are seeing themselves and are feeling beautiful about their bodies because they’re having people who are bold enough to say that they’re fearless in their skin. It’s been cool to get their reaction and see women be proud to be in bathing suits and not be afraid of showing stretch marks or whatever,” she said.

FYI: Danielle is wearing an Urban Zen by Donna Karan jumpsuit, Chloe Gosselin shoes, a Sondra Roberts clutch, and John Hardy earrings.