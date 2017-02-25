Top Stories
Sat, 25 February 2017 at 7:08 pm

Orlando Bloom Visits Children in Niger Displaced By Boko Haram Violence

Orlando Bloom recently returned from a visit to Diffa, a city in the extreme southeast of Niger.

There, the 40-year-old actor and UNICEF ambassador spent time with hundreds of thousands of children who have had to leave their homes because of Boko Haram violence.

“As a father, it is hard for me to imagine how many of these children are caught up in this conflict,” Orlando shared. “During my trip, I have heard dreadful stories about children fleeing on foot, leaving everything behind, including the safety of their homes and classroom.”

“It is extremely hard to comprehend this situation when you are not there,” he added. “I saw the depth of the pain and suffering these kids are going through. This is not something any child should experience. This visit has been extremely moving. Every single child I met is affected by this conflict and in desperate need of basic services such as clean water, psychological care and education to help them recover from the atrocities they have suffered and witnessed. They deserve a childhood.”

Thankfully, UNICEF has helped many families gain access to clean water, education, psychological support, vaccines, and treatment for malnutrition.

“What can you do?” Orlando asked fans on Instagram. “Make a donation @unicef saving and making a difference in children’s lives 👶🏻👶🏼👶🏽👶🏾👶🏿.”

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Orlando Bloom

