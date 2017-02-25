Top Stories
Sat, 25 February 2017 at 3:21 pm

Remy Ma Disses Nicki Minaj on 'Shether' - Stream & Lyrics!

Remy Ma Disses Nicki Minaj on 'Shether' - Stream & Lyrics!

Remy Ma is firing back at Nicki Minaj with a new diss track “Shether” after Nicki dropped a subliminal shot at her in the new song “Make Love.”

Less than 24 hours after Nicki‘s song was released, Remy released her seven minute track which is directed entirely at her rival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

Nicki responded to the release of Remy‘s new song by sharing stats about the low sales of her new album with Fat Joe, Plata o Plomo. The album was released on February 17 and is looking to have a low debut on the Billboard chart.

Stream the new song “Shether” below and read the lyrics to the track here as well.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

