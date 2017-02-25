Top Stories
2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

Barack Obama Visits Malia in New York, Checks Out 'The Price' on Broadway!

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' Is a Massive Hit in China

'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' Is a Massive Hit in China

Milla Jovovich‘s new movie Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is making a massive amount of money during its opening weekend in China!

The film was released in the U.S. a month ago and didn’t do too well at the box office, but the studio clearly made this film for its international fans as it’s doing amazing business around the world.

The Final Chapter, which also stars Ali Larter, has already earned $140 million worldwide and now it can add $70 million from its first two days in release in China, according to Deadline.

The movie grossed $33 million on its first day in theaters in China, which amounted to the third-highest opening day of all time in the country.

Thanks to the success overseas, it looks like Resident Evil: The Final Chapter might not actually be the final chapter in the franchise!
