Sat, 25 February 2017 at 11:49 am

Russell Wilson Holds Pregnant Ciara's Baby Bump at Oscars Party!

Russell Wilson Holds Pregnant Ciara's Baby Bump at Oscars Party!

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson pose for photos while attending Vanity Fair and Genesis’ Celebration of Hidden Figures on Friday night (February 24) in Los Angeles.

The married couple, who are expecting their first child together, met up with the film’s star Taraji P. Henson at the event.

“Date Night. #Oscars Weekend,” Ciara captioned the below Instagram photo of her and Russell all dressed up for the party.

Hidden Figures is nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture.

Date Night. #Oscars Weekend.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

