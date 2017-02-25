Ruth Negga's Main Oscars Goal Is 'Not Falling Over'

Ruth Negga looks super chic while attending the Gemfields pre-Oscars cocktail party on Friday night (February 24) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old Oscar-nominated Loving actress was honored at the event alongside stylist Karla Welch. Other celebs in attendance included Michelle Dockery, Busy Philipps, Kat Graham, and Louise Roe.

Ruth is nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards this weekend and she talked about being nervous in an interview this week.

“I’m getting very nervous. The great thing about filming is that you don’t really think about the nerves but they are starting to land now,” Ruth told RTE. She added with a laugh, “Most of all I’m hoping not to fall over – that’s the main goal.”

FYI: Ruth is wearing a Rodarte outfit. Kat is wearing a Marco de Vicenzo dress. Michelle is wearing a Monse outfit.