Top Stories
Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 8:22 pm

Ryan Murphy Says Donald Trump Character Will Not be in 'American Horror Story' Season 7

Ryan Murphy Says Donald Trump Character Will Not be in 'American Horror Story' Season 7

Ryan Murphy is clearly up some rumors about the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

Earlier this month, the AHS creator shared on Watch What Happens Live that the seventh season of the hit horror show will be about the past 2016 presidential election.

While attending the Publicists’ Awards last night, Ryan clarified that seven season will be based off of the election, but it will NOT feature actors portraying candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

“The themes of American Horror Story have always been allegories,” Ryan said via IndieWire. “You will not see Trump and Clinton as characters on the show.”

However, while accepting the Television Showmanship of the Year award from Sarah Paulson, Ryan joked that he might have the perfect character for her to play.

“Now as I look over at Sarah, I think of Kellyanne Conway,” Ryan joked. “I don’t know! I might be rewriting!”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: American Horror Story, Donald Trump, Ryan Murphy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce may have cancelled her Coachella performance, but ticket prices are still rising - TMZ
  • Amber Rose is being sued by a strip club - Gossip Cop
  • Louis Tomlinson talks One Direction reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the deets on The Bachelor fantasy suite dates - Wetpaint
  • George and Amal Clooney made their first appearance since announcing their pregnancy - Lainey Gossip
  • Connie Britton is opening up about her decision to leave Nashville - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here