Ryan Murphy Says Donald Trump Character Will Not be in 'American Horror Story' Season 7

Ryan Murphy is clearly up some rumors about the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

Earlier this month, the AHS creator shared on Watch What Happens Live that the seventh season of the hit horror show will be about the past 2016 presidential election.

While attending the Publicists’ Awards last night, Ryan clarified that seven season will be based off of the election, but it will NOT feature actors portraying candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

“The themes of American Horror Story have always been allegories,” Ryan said via IndieWire. “You will not see Trump and Clinton as characters on the show.”

However, while accepting the Television Showmanship of the Year award from Sarah Paulson, Ryan joked that he might have the perfect character for her to play.

“Now as I look over at Sarah, I think of Kellyanne Conway,” Ryan joked. “I don’t know! I might be rewriting!”