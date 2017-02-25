Sasha Lane Wears a 'Black Lives Matter' Shirt to the Spirit Awards 2017

Sasha Lane shows her support for the “Black Lives Matter” movement as she she arrives at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 21-year-old actress and nominee was joined on the red carpet by her American Honey co-star Riley Keough as they posed for pictures together.

Other “Best Supporting Female” nominees spotted arriving on the blue carpet were Molly Shannon, Lily Gladstone, Edwina Findley, and Paulina Garcia.

While accepting her award, Molly did her signature “SUPERSTAR” pose when she won!

