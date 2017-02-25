Top Stories
Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 6:52 pm

Sasha Lane Wears a 'Black Lives Matter' Shirt to the Spirit Awards 2017

Sasha Lane Wears a 'Black Lives Matter' Shirt to the Spirit Awards 2017

Sasha Lane shows her support for the “Black Lives Matter” movement as she she arrives at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 21-year-old actress and nominee was joined on the red carpet by her American Honey co-star Riley Keough as they posed for pictures together.

Other “Best Supporting Female” nominees spotted arriving on the blue carpet were Molly Shannon, Lily Gladstone, Edwina Findley, and Paulina Garcia.

While accepting her award, Molly did her signature “SUPERSTAR” pose when she won!

10+ pictures inside of the ladies arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
sasha lane wears black lives matter shirt to spirit awards 01
sasha lane wears black lives matter shirt to spirit awards 02
sasha lane wears black lives matter shirt to spirit awards 03
sasha lane wears black lives matter shirt to spirit awards 04
sasha lane wears black lives matter shirt to spirit awards 05
sasha lane wears black lives matter shirt to spirit awards 06
sasha lane wears black lives matter shirt to spirit awards 07
sasha lane wears black lives matter shirt to spirit awards 08
sasha lane wears black lives matter shirt to spirit awards 09
sasha lane wears black lives matter shirt to spirit awards 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Independent Spirit Awards, Edwina Findley, Independent Spirit Awards, Lily Gladstone, Molly Shannon, Paulina Garcia, Riley Keough, Sasha Lane

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce may have cancelled her Coachella performance by ticket prices are still rising - TMZ
  • Amber Rose is being sued by a strip club - Gossip Cop
  • Louis Tomlinson talks One Direction reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the deets on The Bachelor fantasy suite dates - Wetpaint
  • George and Amal Clooney made their first appearance since announcing their pregnancy - Lainey Gossip
  • Connie Britton is opening up about her decision to leave Nashville - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here