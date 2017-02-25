Top Stories
Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 6:19 pm

Shannen Doherty Completes Cancer Treatment: 'The Waiting Game is Here'

Shannen Doherty Completes Cancer Treatment: 'The Waiting Game is Here'

Shannen Doherty is all done with her six straight weeks of chemotherapy!

The 45-year-old Charmed actress was diagnosed with breast cancer back in March 2015, and she took to Instagram on Friday (February 24) to update fans on her journey.

“#Fbf to this morning,” she captioned a photo of herself laying in bed (below). “Oct7,2016… not that long ago. Last day of chemo. Exhausted.”

“Now that I’m done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here,” Shannen went on. “Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I’m clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting.”

“I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent,” she added. “To those who know… I’m waiting with you. #cancerslayer 🎀.”

If the tests reveal that Shannen is cancer cell-free, she will be able to receive breast reconstruction surgery.

We’re wishing her all the best!

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Michael Boardman; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Shannen Doherty

