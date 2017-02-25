Spirit Awards Hosts Nick Kroll & John Mulaney Hit the Blue Carpet!

John Mulaney and Nick Kroll look dapper while walking the blue carpet at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The comedians, who recently starred together on Broadway in the play Oh Hello, are hosting the awards show today!

“We want to figure out that perfect medium where we do jokes that are too inside for the viewing audience but either too biting or uncomfortable for the people in the room. We’re looking to alienate both the people in the room and the broader televised audience,” Nick told THR about their hosting strategy.

Tune in for the show at 5pm ET/2pm ET on IFC!