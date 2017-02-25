Taraji P. Henson & Freida Pinto Support Independent Film at Spirit Awards 2017!

Taraji P. Henson and Freida Pinto look chic on the blue carpet at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The ladies are both presenters at the award show, which supports the best in independent film.

Also in attendance at the event were Taraji‘s Empire co-star Terrence Howard and his wife Miranda, The Flash‘s Kiersey Clemons, and director Ava DuVernay, who is nominated for Best Documentary Feature for her movie 13th.

FYI: Taraji is wearing a Giambattista Valli Couture dress and Jimmy Choo heels. Freida is wearing a Uel Camilo dress and Harry Kotlar jewelry.

