Top Stories
Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 5:39 pm

Taraji P. Henson & Freida Pinto Support Independent Film at Spirit Awards 2017!

Taraji P. Henson & Freida Pinto Support Independent Film at Spirit Awards 2017!

Taraji P. Henson and Freida Pinto look chic on the blue carpet at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The ladies are both presenters at the award show, which supports the best in independent film.

Also in attendance at the event were Taraji‘s Empire co-star Terrence Howard and his wife Miranda, The Flash‘s Kiersey Clemons, and director Ava DuVernay, who is nominated for Best Documentary Feature for her movie 13th.

FYI: Taraji is wearing a Giambattista Valli Couture dress and Jimmy Choo heels. Freida is wearing a Uel Camilo dress and Harry Kotlar jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of Taraji P. Henson, Freida Pinto, and others at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
taraji p henson freida pinto spirit awards 2017 01
taraji p henson freida pinto spirit awards 2017 02
taraji p henson freida pinto spirit awards 2017 03
taraji p henson freida pinto spirit awards 2017 04
taraji p henson freida pinto spirit awards 2017 05
taraji p henson freida pinto spirit awards 2017 06
taraji p henson freida pinto spirit awards 2017 07
taraji p henson freida pinto spirit awards 2017 08
taraji p henson freida pinto spirit awards 2017 09
taraji p henson freida pinto spirit awards 2017 10
taraji p henson freida pinto spirit awards 2017 11
taraji p henson freida pinto spirit awards 2017 12
taraji p henson freida pinto spirit awards 2017 13
taraji p henson freida pinto spirit awards 2017 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Independent Spirit Awards, Ava DuVernay, Freida Pinto, Independent Spirit Awards, Kiersey Clemons, Miranda Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce may have cancelled her Coachella performance by ticket prices are still rising - TMZ
  • Amber Rose is being sued by a strip club - Gossip Cop
  • Louis Tomlinson talks One Direction reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the deets on The Bachelor fantasy suite dates - Wetpaint
  • George and Amal Clooney made their first appearance since announcing their pregnancy - Lainey Gossip
  • Connie Britton is opening up about her decision to leave Nashville - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sarri

    Freida is a beautiful woman but that dress is hideous.

  • SquidBillie

    Freida is overdressed for a casual event.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here