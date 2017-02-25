UTA Skips Oscars Party, Throws Star-Studded Rally Instead!

Instead of throwing an expensive Oscars party this year, United Talent Agency decided to throw an anti-Trump rally!

The star-studded event featured speeches from Jodie Foster, Wilmer Valderrama, and more. IT was held on Friday afternoon (February 24) outside of the UTA headquarters in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jodie talked about how she usually doesn’t like to use her celebrity for activism, but it’s different now. “It’s time to show up,” she said (via USA Today). “It’s a singular time in history. It’s time to engage. And as the very, very dead Frederick Douglass once said ‘any time is a good time for illumination.’”

Other celebs who showed up for the rally include Aaron Paul, Jai Courtney, Sam Heughan and girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy, Skyler Samuels, Emily Robinson, Kate McKinnon, Minka Kelly, Dave and Odette Annable, and Michael J. Fox.