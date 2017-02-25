Will Nina Agdal Go to the Oscars with Leonardo DiCaprio?

Top Stories
Sat, 25 February 2017 at 2:51 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Nina Agdal have been dating since last summer, so is it time for them to make their red carpet debut as a couple?

The 24-year-old Danish model has revealed that she will be in town for the 2017 Academy Awards and she plans on going to the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party!

“I’ll be going to Vanity Fair,” Nina told People. When asked what she will wear, she said, “I don’t know for sure yet, but it’s gonna be good.”

It’s not confirmed that Nina will walk the red carpet with Leo, but it seems they will likely be at the party together!

Leo has only brought one girlfriend to the Oscars as a date – Gisele Bundchen back in 2005 when he was nominated for The Aviator. Usually he brings his mom as his date!

Pictured inside: Nina and Orange Is the New Black star Jackie Cruz supporting the relaunch of the original glow expert Ole Henriksen‘s skincare line, sold exclusively at Sephora, on Thursday (February 23) in New York City.
Photos: WENN, Getty
jackie cruz, Nina Agdal

