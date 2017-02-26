Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 12:31 am

Amy Adams & Husband Darren Le Gallo Run Errands Ahead of the Oscars

Amy Adams & Husband Darren Le Gallo Run Errands Ahead of the Oscars

Amy Adams is all smiles as she makes her way into a grocery store on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old Arrival actress wore a “Good Vibes Only” sweatshirt as she stepped out for a family outing with husband Darren Le Gallo and their six-year-old daughter Aviana (not pictured).

Amy is set to present at the upcoming Oscars.

Next up on Amy‘s film slate is Justice League where she will reprise her role as Superman’s love interest Lois Lane.

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
