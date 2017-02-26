Andrew Garfield Brought His Parents as His Dates to Oscars 2017

Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 7:59 pm

Andrew Garfield looked so sharp at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 33-year-old Hacksaw Ridge actor stepped out on the red carpet at the award ceremony on Sunday afternoon (February 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Andrew, who is up for his first Oscar, was accompanied to the show by his parents and some friends.

“My mum is cool as a cucumber about all this stuff. She doesn’t really care about this stuff,” Andrew told E! News about bringing his parents with him.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Andrew is wearing entirely Tom Ford.
