Anthony Anderson Will Host Live Post-Oscar Special in Jimmy Kimmel's Place Tonight!

With Jimmy Kimmel set to take on hosting duties for this year’s 2017 Oscars, ABC will turn to another one of its fellow funnymen to host their annual after-show this Sunday (February 26)!

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson is set to host Live From Hollywood: The After Party special, which will fill the spot left by Jimmy, 49, who usually hosts an After the Oscars edition of his late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

As per usual, the live, hour-long special will feature red carpet interviews from outside of the Governors Ball and feature backstage moments with some of the evening’s biggest winners.

Good Morning America‘s Lara Spencer, ABC News’ Chris Connelly and Yahoo style editor Joe Zee will serve as co-hosts alongside Anthony, 46.

The big ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, February 26, 2017 beginning at 8:30pm ET on ABC – Make sure to check back on JustJared.com for full coverage!



