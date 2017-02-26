Ashley Greene & Fiance Paul Khoury Travel to Cancun for Her Birthday!

Ashley Greene wraps her arms around her fiance Paul Khoury while waiting to check in for their flight at LAX Airport on Thursday (February 23) in Los Angeles.

The engaged couple took a Southwest Airlines flight to Cancun to celebrate Ashley‘s 30th birthday with a bunch of her friends!

Ashley turned the big 3-0 on February 21 and soaked up the sun with her closest friends a few days later. Her BFF Rhiannon Ellis posted a cute Instagram photo of them in the ocean with pals Julia Anderson hairstylist Joseph Chase. See the photo below!

FYI: Ashley is carrying a Dagne Dover handbag at the airport.