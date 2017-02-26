Ashley Tisdale Meets Up With BFF Vanessa Hudgens at EJAF Oscars Viewing Party 2017

Ashley Tisdale went bold in a dramatic dress for the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday (February 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The actress/producer made it a date night with husband Christopher French and met up with BFF and Powerless actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Vanessa wore a lacy Kristian Aadnevik dress for the party, with Stuart Weitzman shoes, an Edie Parker clutch, and jewelry from Djula, Le Vian, EF collection, Effy Collection, Jacob & Co and Graziela Gems.

Ashley wore a bold Narciso Rodriguez dress, Isabel Marant shoes, Ippolita jewels and Alexandra Clancy bag.