Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 10:12 pm

Ashley Tisdale Meets Up With BFF Vanessa Hudgens at EJAF Oscars Viewing Party 2017

Ashley Tisdale Meets Up With BFF Vanessa Hudgens at EJAF Oscars Viewing Party 2017

Ashley Tisdale went bold in a dramatic dress for the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday (February 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The actress/producer made it a date night with husband Christopher French and met up with BFF and Powerless actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Vanessa wore a lacy Kristian Aadnevik dress for the party, with Stuart Weitzman shoes, an Edie Parker clutch, and jewelry from Djula, Le Vian, EF collection, Effy Collection, Jacob & Co and Graziela Gems.

Ashley wore a bold Narciso Rodriguez dress, Isabel Marant shoes, Ippolita jewels and Alexandra Clancy bag.
    Vanessa looks stunning!

    Vanessa looks stunning!

