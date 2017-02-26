Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 3:45 pm

'Audition (The Fools Who Dream)' Stream & Download - Listen to Oscars 2017 Best Original Song Nominee!

'Audition (The Fools Who Dream)' Stream & Download - Listen to Oscars 2017 Best Original Song Nominee!

La La Land was one of the biggest hit movies of the year, and one of the songs from the movie, “Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” is nominated for 2017 Oscars this year!

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” is sung by Emma Stone in the film, and will be performed by John Legend during the Oscars awards ceremony later tonight.

You can download the soundtrack now on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics for “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)”…
