Ben Affleck & ‘Guest’ Matt Damon Present at Oscars 2017, Matt Gets Played Off by Jimmy Kimmel

It looks like Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel‘s feud will never end – in fact, Jimmy maybe just took their battle to the next level.

While Ben Affleck and Matt were stepping on stage to present at the 2017 Oscars, the announcer said, “Please welcome two-time Academy Award winner Ben Affleck—and guest.”

Matt couldn’t believe he was announced as “guest.” Then, Ben got a chance to speak, but every time Matt tried to speak, the music became so loud as to try and get him off stage ASAP. Turns out, Jimmy was conducting the orchestra to lead him off stage. LOL! Watch below.