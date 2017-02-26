Beyonce Gets Advice from Celine Dion About Having Twins: 'It's Going to Be Hectic' (Video)

While Beyonce and Jay Z have some idea of what’s in store with their upcoming babies – they are already parents to five-year-old Blue Ivy – they’ve never raised twins before!

The 35-year-old pregnant “Formation” singer recently received some advice from fellow superstar and mom of twins, Celine Dion.

“I think it’s a double blessing,” Celine told E! News. “I have twins. I think she’s covered. She’s been in the business for so long, she’s got her own people … When she does something, she knows what she’s doing. She looks amazing. She makes women dream. She’s so beautiful. She’s on top of things. … I love you, Beyonce. I wish her the best.”

However, Celine cautioned, “It’s going to be hectic in the house,” adding, “but she’s fortunate enough that she can have all the people that she wants to help her, but no one will ever replace a mom and she’s a great mom. I’m pretty sure of that.”

Celine and Rene Angelil‘s twins, Eddy and Nelson, are both currently six years old. She also has an older child – 16-year-old Rene-Charles – so Bey can totally relate!

See what else Celine had to say below!



