RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 4:05 pm

BFFs Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Walk In Milan Fashion Week Shows

BFFs Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Walk In Milan Fashion Week Shows

Kendall Jenner shows off some cleavage while walking in the Bottega Veneta presentation during Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter on Saturday (February 25) in Milan, Italy.

The 21-year-old model’s BFF Gigi Hadid covered up while hitting the runway for Missoni that same night.

The girls shared the runway with Gigi‘s sister Bella at the Versace show that day as well. They have been keeping busy lately, walking in multiple shows during fashion weeks all over the world.

Kendall and her younger sis Kylie just released their new collections with PacSun and Nordstrom. Be sure to check them out and pick up your pieces!
Photos: FameFlynet Pictures, Newspictures/SplashNewsOnline
