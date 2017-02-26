BFFs Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Walk In Milan Fashion Week Shows

Kendall Jenner shows off some cleavage while walking in the Bottega Veneta presentation during Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter on Saturday (February 25) in Milan, Italy.

The 21-year-old model’s BFF Gigi Hadid covered up while hitting the runway for Missoni that same night.

The girls shared the runway with Gigi‘s sister Bella at the Versace show that day as well. They have been keeping busy lately, walking in multiple shows during fashion weeks all over the world.

Kendall and her younger sis Kylie just released their new collections with PacSun and Nordstrom. Be sure to check them out and pick up your pieces!