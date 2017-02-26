Bill Paxton Dead - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Bill Paxton has sadly died.

The 61-year-old actor passed away due to complications from surgery.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a rep for the family tells JustJared.com. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Bill was currently starring in the CBS series Training Day.

He’s also famous for his roles in Twister, Titanic, and Aliens.

Our thoughts go out to Bill‘s family during this difficult time.