RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 1:35 pm

Bill Paxton's 'Training Day' Co-Star Justin Cornwell Speaks Out After His Passing

Bill Paxton's 'Training Day' Co-Star Justin Cornwell Speaks Out After His Passing

Justin Cornwell is mourning the loss of his Training Day co-star Bill Paxton following his untimely passing.

The 28-year-old actor took to his Twitter to share a photo of the pair together and pen a sweet note.

“We were just two guys on top of the world. Rest easy my friend,” Justin wrote, along with a photo of them together at the People’s Choice Awards.

According to THR, filming on their CBS reboot Training Day has already been completed and was not expected to be renewed for a second season.

“We are truly devastated at the passing of our friend Bill Paxton. He was a tremendously talented actor, and a wonderful man beloved by the entire Training Day cast and crew. Bill’s extraordinary body of work ensures that he will never be forgotten. Our heartfelt condolences to Bill’s family and friends. He will be missed more than we can possibly express,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer said in a statement.

