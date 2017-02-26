Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 2:36 pm

Bill Paxton's 'True Lies' Co-stars Arnold Schwarzenegger & Jamie Lee Curtis

Bill Paxton's 'True Lies' Co-stars Arnold Schwarzenegger & Jamie Lee Curtis

Bill Paxton‘s True Lies co-stars are speaking out after the actor’s untimely passing following surgery complications.

The 61-year-old actor starred in the flick alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tom Arnold, who all took to Twitter to mourn his loss.

Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill - a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family,” Arnold wrote.

Jamie added a photo from the film and wrote, “Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤ & support 2 u. #truelies”

Later, Tom chimed in, writing, “This man was a prince. Great actor. Never an unkind word. Sorry for his family & all of us who loved & had the honor to know/work with Bill.”

