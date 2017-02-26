Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 8:50 pm

Brie Larson is a Black Velvet Beauty on the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Brie Larson is a Black Velvet Beauty on the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

We’re so in love with Brie Larson‘s look at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 27-year-old actress hit the red carpet in an gorgeous black velvet gown with a ruffle hem for the big event held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Brie will be presenting on stage tonight along with her fellow Oscar winners from last year – Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Rylance, and Alicia Vikander.

Brie won the Best Actress award for Room last year.

ICYMI, hear what Brie had to say in her touching speech about being a woman at the Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party.

FYI: Brie is wearing custom Oscar de la Renta, Aquazzura heels, and Neil Lane jewelry.
