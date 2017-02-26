Caitlyn Jenner & Andreja Pejic Get Glam for Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars Party

Caitlyn Jenner looked gorgeous in a shimmery dress at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party!

The 67-year-old reality star stepped out for the event that took place at The City of West Hollywood Park on Saturday (February 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

She was joined by transgender model Andreja Pejic, also stunning in a black-and-white ensemble.

This is the 25th year that Elton has hosted the party, with proceeds benefiting his AIDS Foundation.

“Ready for the Elton John Party and Vanity Fair! Make-up – Kip Zachary // Hair – Courtney Nanson // Gown- Rachel Gilbert // Clutch- Judith Leiber // Earrings- Ronda Kamihira 😘,” Caitlyn shared on Instagram along with the photo below.

