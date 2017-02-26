Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 11:11 pm

Caitlyn Jenner & Andreja Pejic Get Glam for Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars Party

Caitlyn Jenner & Andreja Pejic Get Glam for Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars Party

Caitlyn Jenner looked gorgeous in a shimmery dress at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party!

The 67-year-old reality star stepped out for the event that took place at The City of West Hollywood Park on Saturday (February 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

She was joined by transgender model Andreja Pejic, also stunning in a black-and-white ensemble.

This is the 25th year that Elton has hosted the party, with proceeds benefiting his AIDS Foundation.

“Ready for the Elton John Party and Vanity Fair! Make-up – Kip Zachary // Hair – Courtney Nanson // Gown- Rachel Gilbert // Clutch- Judith Leiber // Earrings- Ronda Kamihira 😘,” Caitlyn shared on Instagram along with the photo below.

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

FYI: Caitlyn is wearing a Rachel Gilbert dress, Judith Leiber clutch, and Ronda Kamihira jewelry.
