Sun, 26 February 2017 at 9:18 pm

Casey Affleck Explains His Beard on Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Casey Affleck Explains His Beard on Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Casey Affleck has been rocking a very scruffy look on the red carpet for the past several weeks – and on the 2017 Academy Awards red carpet, he answered why!

“I’m working right now, which is why I have this beard. I know it’s not a great look, but I’m stuck with it for a few weeks,” Casey said. He’s currently a nominee tonight in the Best Actor category at the Oscars, being held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airing RIGHT NOW on ABC!

FYI: Casey is wearing Louis Vuitton.
