Casey Affleck Explains His Beard on Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Casey Affleck has been rocking a very scruffy look on the red carpet for the past several weeks – and on the 2017 Academy Awards red carpet, he answered why!

“I’m working right now, which is why I have this beard. I know it’s not a great look, but I’m stuck with it for a few weeks,” Casey said. He’s currently a nominee tonight in the Best Actor category at the Oscars, being held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

FYI: Casey is wearing Louis Vuitton.

