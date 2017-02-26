Casey Affleck Teams Up with PETA to Reveal Cruelty in Circuses

Casey Affleck has teamed up with PETA to reveal cruelty against animals in circuses just in time for the Oscars.

The 41-year-old actor is nominated for Best Actor at tonight’s Academy Awards for his work in the movie Manchester By the Sea and is new PSA for the animal rights organization was just released the other day.

“I choose to work in the entertainment industry, but animals in circuses and other traveling shows are never given a choice,” Casey says in the PSA.

“This industry tears families apart and subjects individuals to a life of torment and deprivation,” Casey said about circuses. “[Trainers] drag the big cats around by heavy chains or ropes around their necks and hit them with sticks, poles, and whips. They beat them mercilessly and bully them into jumping through hoops.”

Make sure to watch Casey‘s acceptance speech at the Spirit Awards this weekend.



Casey Affleck Exposes How Big Cats Are Dragged and Hit With Sticks in the Circus