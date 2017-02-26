Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 11:55 pm

Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor at Oscars 2017 - Watch His Speech (Video)

Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor at Oscars 2017 - Watch His Speech (Video)

Casey Affleck just won Best Actor at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) for his work in Manchester By the Sea.

The 41-year-old actor was nearly speechless on stage and begun his speech by thanking Denzel Washington, another nominee in the category, for teaching him how to act in his childhood.

“I’m really proud to be a part of this community…I’m just dumbfounded that I’m included,” Casey said in his speech.

Watch the speech below…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Casey Affleck, Oscars, Video

