RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 2:03 pm

CBS & Warner Bros. Release Statement Following Bill Paxton's Death

CBS and Warner Bros Television are speaking out following the untimely death of actor Bill Paxton, who passed away after surgery complications.

The 61-year-old actor was currently starring on CBS show Training Day, which had already completed filming for the season.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened this morning by the news of Bill Paxton’s passing. Bill was, of course, a gifted and popular actor with so many memorable roles on film and television,” the networks said in a statement.

They continued, “His colleagues at CBS and Warner Bros. Television will also remember a guy who lit up every room with infectious charm, energy and warmth, and as a great storyteller who loved to share entertaining anecdotes and stories about his work. All of us here offer our deepest sympathy to his wife, Louise, and his two children.

Our thoughts continue to be with Bill’s family and friends during the difficult time.

