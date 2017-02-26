Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 3:13 pm

Celebrity Deaths in 2017 - Remembering the Stars We've Lost

We are only two months into 2017 so far and we’ve already lost many great stars.

2016 was a brutal year that saw too many celebrity deaths and there were several hard-hitting ones right at the end of the year.

Some of the stars we have lost so far in 2017 include the beloved TV icon and activist Mary Tyler Moore, Oscar-nominated actor John Hurt, and Titanic actor Bill Paxton.

Click through the slideshow to see who we’ve already lost in 2017…
Photos: Getty, WENN, CBS, AKM-GSI
