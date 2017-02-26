Charlize Theron Hits the Red Carpet Before Presenting at Oscars 2017

Charlize Theron looked stunning at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 41-year-old actress stepped out on the red carpet in a shimmering gown on Sunday afternoon (February 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Later in the evening, Charlize is set to take the stage to present an award.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Charlize is wearing a Dior couture gown, Gianvito Rossi shoes and Chopard jewelry.