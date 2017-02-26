Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 8:52 pm

Chris Evans & Jeremy Renner Look Dapper For Oscars 2017

Chris Evans opted for a sharp blue tux at the 2017 Academy Awards.

The 35-year-old actor hit the red carpet looking super handsome at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Chris is set to present an award during the telecast, so stay tuned for that.

Meanwhile, also in attendance was the equally dapper Jeremy Renner.

FYI: Jeremy is wearing Hugo Boss.

