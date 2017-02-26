Chris Evans & Jeremy Renner Look Dapper For Oscars 2017

Chris Evans opted for a sharp blue tux at the 2017 Academy Awards.

The 35-year-old actor hit the red carpet looking super handsome at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Chris is set to present an award during the telecast, so stay tuned for that.

Meanwhile, also in attendance was the equally dapper Jeremy Renner.

FYI: Jeremy is wearing Hugo Boss.

