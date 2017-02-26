Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 10:56 pm

Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump With Russell Wilson at Elton John Oscars Party!

Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump With Russell Wilson at Elton John Oscars Party!

Ciara and Russell Wilson looked so in love at Elton John‘s Oscars Party!

The 31-year-old pregnant singer and her 28 year-old hubby stepped out for the annual Oscars viewing party on Sunday evening (February 26) at The City of West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, Calif.

Before the event, Ciara took to her Instagram to share a sweet photo getting ready to head to the party with Russell.

“I’m Honored To Be An Event Chair For #EJAF25. #Oscars,” Ciara captioned the image.

FYI: Ciara is wearing an August Getty dress and jacket and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Photos: Getty
