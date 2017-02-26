'City of Stars' Stream & Download - Listen to Oscars 2017 Best Original Song Nominee!

“City of Stars” from La La Land is nominated for a 2017 Academy Award for Best Original Song – and you can stream it right here!

The song is sung by Ryan Gosling in the movie, and John Legend will take the stage during the Oscars ceremony later this evening to perform the song live.

La La Land is up for a whopping 14 nominations tonight – best of luck to all of the nominees!

The song is now available to stream on Spotify and download on iTunes. Listen to “City of Stars” below!

