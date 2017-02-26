Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 4:02 pm

Colton Haynes & Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Make Public Debut at Bulgari's Oscars Party!

Colton Haynes & Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Make Public Debut at Bulgari's Oscars Party!

Colton Haynes and his new boyfriend Jeff Leatham make their first public appearance as a couple while attending Bulgari’s Pre-Oscar Dinner on Saturday night (February 25) at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Jeff is a floral designer and he provided the flowers for the event. “Best Part of my night was having the pleasure to have this amazing man by my side – @coltonlhaynes – 💜💜❤❤- My Love and Flowers next to me perfection,” he wrote on Instagram.

Other stars at the event included actor Timothee Chalamet, Zachary Quinto with boyfriend Miles McMillan, Laura Dern, Paz Vega, David Furnish, Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, model Toby Huntington-Whiteley, and JustJared.com‘s Jared Eng.

15+ pictures inside of Colton Haynes and others at the event…

Credit: David Atlan; Photos: Getty, Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
