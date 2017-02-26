Cynthia Erivo & Corbin Bleu Sing at Weinstein Oscars Bash

Cynthia Erivo, Corbin Bleu, and Christopher Jackson joined Lin-Manuel Miranda for a sneak peek at the In the Heights movie.

They reportedly sang a song from the film adaptation during the 2017 Weinstein Company’s Pre-Oscar Dinner in partnership with Bvlgari and Grey Goose at Montage Beverly Hills on Saturday (February 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance was fellow performer Nicole Scherzinger, who sang Sia‘s song “Never Giver Up” from Lion, in addition to Matthew Morrison, David Foster, Rachel Roy, and Kelsey Grammer.

