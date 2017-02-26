Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

2017 Oscars - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 12:45 pm

Cynthia Erivo & Corbin Bleu Sing at Weinstein Oscars Bash

Cynthia Erivo & Corbin Bleu Sing at Weinstein Oscars Bash

Cynthia Erivo, Corbin Bleu, and Christopher Jackson joined Lin-Manuel Miranda for a sneak peek at the In the Heights movie.

They reportedly sang a song from the film adaptation during the 2017 Weinstein Company’s Pre-Oscar Dinner in partnership with Bvlgari and Grey Goose at Montage Beverly Hills on Saturday (February 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance was fellow performer Nicole Scherzinger, who sang Sia‘s song “Never Giver Up” from Lion, in addition to Matthew Morrison, David Foster, Rachel Roy, and Kelsey Grammer.

25+ pictures inside of Cynthia Erivo, Corbin Bleu, and more at the Weinstein bash…
