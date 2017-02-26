Dakota Johnson Goes Gold in Gucci for Oscars 2017!

Dakota Johnson walks the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 27-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actress will hit the stage as a presenter during the show this evening!

Dakota went to the Oscars two years ago with her mom Melanie Griffith by her side.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Gucci Fall-Winter 2017-2018 champagne satin long sleeve high neck gown with front plisse detail, dramatic cascading bow at the waist and tulip slit worn with metallic gold high heel shoes and metallic gold clutch with feline head closure.