Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 7:51 pm

Dakota Johnson Goes Gold in Gucci for Oscars 2017!

Dakota Johnson Goes Gold in Gucci for Oscars 2017!

Dakota Johnson walks the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 27-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actress will hit the stage as a presenter during the show this evening!

Dakota went to the Oscars two years ago with her mom Melanie Griffith by her side.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Gucci Fall-Winter 2017-2018 champagne satin long sleeve high neck gown with front plisse detail, dramatic cascading bow at the waist and tulip slit worn with metallic gold high heel shoes and metallic gold clutch with feline head closure.

Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson gucci oscars 2017 01
dakota johnson gucci oscars 2017 02
dakota johnson gucci oscars 2017 03
dakota johnson gucci oscars 2017 04
dakota johnson gucci oscars 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Dakota Johnson, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here