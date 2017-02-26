David Oyelowo & Terrence Howard Bring Their Wives to the Oscars 2017

David Oyelowo is all smiles as he arrives on the red carpet with wife Jessica at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 40-year-old A United Kingdom actor and his wife matched in white for the awards show.

Also spotted arriving on the red carpet was Empire star Terrence Howard and wife Miranda Pak along with Javier Bardem.

David and Javier are both set to present at tonight’s awards show.

FYI: David is wearing a Dolce & Gabbanna suit. Terrence is wearing a La Perla suit, Christian Louboutin loafers, with his watch and cufflinks by Piaget. Miranda is wearing Piaget necklace and Rita Vinieris gown.