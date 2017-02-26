Denzel Washington Brings Wife Pauletta to Oscars 2017

Denzel Washington brought his lovely wife Pauletta to the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 62-year-old actor is nominated tonight in the Best Actor category for his work in Fences. The show is being held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

