Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 8:40 pm

Denzel Washington Brings Wife Pauletta to Oscars 2017

Denzel Washington brought his lovely wife Pauletta to the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 62-year-old actor is nominated tonight in the Best Actor category for his work in Fences. The show is being held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

Best of luck to all of the nominees tonight! Stay tuned to Just Jared as we live blog the show.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!
