Dev Patel & His 'Lion' Mini-Me Sunny Pawar Are the Cutest Oscars Weekend Buddies!

Dev Patel shares a cute moment with his Lion co-star Sunny Pawar while attending The Weinstein Company’s Pre-Oscar Dinner on Saturday night (February 25) at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 26-year-old actor is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the film and he won the BAFTA for his performance in Lion earlier this month.

Sunny makes his debut acting performance in the film as the younger version of Dev‘s character and lots of people argued that the Oscars should have a category for younger actors specifically for superb work like his!

Dev and Sunny shared some absolutely adorable moments while hanging out at the event, presented in partnership with Bvlgari and Grey Goose. See photos in the gallery!