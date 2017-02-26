Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 7:00 am

Diane Kruger Goes Makeup-Free in NYC

Diane Kruger Goes Makeup-Free in NYC

Diane Kruger checks her phone as she steps out on Friday afternoon (February 24) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actress went makeup-free while wearing a plaid dress and denim jacket as she enjoyed the warm weather.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger

Diane was spotted doing some shopping as strolled around her neighborhood.

Diane recently took to Instagram to share a cool selfie while wearing a camouflage jacket and sunglasses.

Check it out below!

💄

A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

FYI: Diane is carrying a Chanel bag.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Diane Kruger

