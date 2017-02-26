Sun, 26 February 2017 at 7:00 am
Diane Kruger Goes Makeup-Free in NYC
Diane Kruger checks her phone as she steps out on Friday afternoon (February 24) in New York City.
The 40-year-old actress went makeup-free while wearing a plaid dress and denim jacket as she enjoyed the warm weather.
Diane was spotted doing some shopping as strolled around her neighborhood.
Diane recently took to Instagram to share a cool selfie while wearing a camouflage jacket and sunglasses.
FYI: Diane is carrying a Chanel bag.
