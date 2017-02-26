Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 5:54 pm

Did You Know Lucas Hedges' Dad Is an Oscar Nominee Too?!

Did You Know Lucas Hedges' Dad Is an Oscar Nominee Too?!

Lucas Hedges looks handsome in his tux while on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 20-year-old actor is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the movie Manchester By the Sea.

Something that you might not know is that Lucas is not the only Oscar nominee in his family. While on the red carpet, he revealed how his dad Peter Hedges was once nominated for an Oscar and he got to attend the ceremony in 2003.

Peter was nominated for Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay for writing the film About a Boy. Some of the other films he has written include What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?, The Odd Life of Timothy Green, and Dan in Real Life.

FYI: Lucas is wearing head-to-toe Dior with a Montblanc timepiece.
Photos: Getty
