Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 9:20 pm

Dwayne Johnson & Wife Lauren Hashian Hit the Red Carpet at Oscars 2017

Dwayne Johnson coupled up with his wife Lauren Hashian at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The duo looked super chic as they stepped out on the red carpet on Sunday afternoon (February 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Later in the show, Dwayne took to the stage to introduce a performance by his Moana co-stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Auli’i Cravalho.

Dwayne even belted out a few lines from his song from Moana, “You’re Welcome.”

Moana is nominated for two awards – Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song for “How Far I’ll Go.”

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!
Photos: Getty
