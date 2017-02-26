Elizabeth Banks Arrives Early for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Elizabeth Banks strikes a pose as she arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 26) at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old Power Rangers actress looked gorgeous in a gold gown covered in pink, yellow, and blue flowers as she attended the event.

Before leaving for the party, Elizabeth teased her outfit with a selfie on Instagram.

Glam squad killed it. Off to oscar night – full dress reveal coming soon. thx to @wendiandnicole @georgieeisdell @claytonhawkins @eliesaabworld #oscars #vanityfair A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Fernando Jorge jewelry, and Sofia Webster shoes while carrying a Jimmy Choo clutch.