Elizabeth Banks Arrives Early for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 10:10 pm

Elizabeth Banks strikes a pose as she arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 26) at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old Power Rangers actress looked gorgeous in a gold gown covered in pink, yellow, and blue flowers as she attended the event.

Before leaving for the party, Elizabeth teased her outfit with a selfie on Instagram.

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Fernando Jorge jewelry, and Sofia Webster shoes while carrying a Jimmy Choo clutch.
