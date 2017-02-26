Elton John & David Furnish Rock Out of This World Blazers at EJAF Oscar Party!

Elton John arrives in style with his husband David Furnish for the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 26) at the City of West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 69-year-old entertainer looked cool in a navy, floral-printed blazer while his husband rocked a glittery, solar system embroidered blazer for the party.

This is the 25th year that Elton has hosted the event. Each year, proceeds from the party go to supporting his AIDS Foundation.