Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 10:49 pm

Elton John & David Furnish Rock Out of This World Blazers at EJAF Oscar Party!

Elton John & David Furnish Rock Out of This World Blazers at EJAF Oscar Party!

Elton John arrives in style with his husband David Furnish for the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 26) at the City of West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 69-year-old entertainer looked cool in a navy, floral-printed blazer while his husband rocked a glittery, solar system embroidered blazer for the party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elton John

This is the 25th year that Elton has hosted the event. Each year, proceeds from the party go to supporting his AIDS Foundation.
Just Jared on Facebook
elton john david furnish are out of this world 01
elton john david furnish are out of this world 02
elton john david furnish are out of this world 03
elton john david furnish are out of this world 04
elton john david furnish are out of this world 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Parties, David Furnish, Elton John

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here