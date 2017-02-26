Top Stories
Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Independent Spirit Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

Meryl Streep Fires Back at Karl Lagerfeld, Says He Defamed Her

Meryl Streep Fires Back at Karl Lagerfeld, Says He Defamed Her

Remy Ma Disses Nicki Minaj on 'Shether' - Stream &amp; Lyrics!

Remy Ma Disses Nicki Minaj on 'Shether' - Stream & Lyrics!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 6:00 am

Emily Ratajkowski Looks Sexy in Lace for Dinner

Emily Ratajkowski Looks Sexy in Lace for Dinner

Emily Ratajkowski makes her way out of Mr. Chow restaurant after dinner on Thursday night (February 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 25-year-old actress and model looked sexy in a black, lace top, jeans, and heels for her night on the town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

The next afternoon, Emily was spotted wearing an olive jacket as she ran errands around town.

Later that night, Emily took to Instagram to share a selfie with Adriana Lima.

Check out picture of the models below!

Queen Adri 🖤 @adrianalima

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

10+ pictures inside of Emily Ratajkowski out and about this week…
Just Jared on Facebook
emily rtata is sexy in lace for dinner 01
emily rtata is sexy in lace for dinner 02
emily rtata is sexy in lace for dinner 03
emily rtata is sexy in lace for dinner 04
emily rtata is sexy in lace for dinner 05
emily rtata is sexy in lace for dinner 06
emily rtata is sexy in lace for dinner 07
emily rtata is sexy in lace for dinner 08
emily rtata is sexy in lace for dinner 09
emily rtata is sexy in lace for dinner 10
emily rtata is sexy in lace for dinner 11

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures, INSTAR
Posted to: Adriana Lima, Emily Ratajkowski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here