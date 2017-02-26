Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 6:59 pm

Emma Roberts Walks the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet in Vintage Armani Prive

Emma Roberts Walks the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet in Vintage Armani Prive

Emma Roberts looks incredible at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 26-year-old Scream Queens actress really wanted to make a statement tonight, but it’s not what you think.

“I’m here for the Red Carpet Green Dress campaign, which brings awareness to sustainable living,” Emma dished on the carpet.

The Red Carpet Green Dress campaign was created by James Cameron‘s wife, Suzi Amis Cameron, in 2009. It’s described as a “positive fashion campaign that sets the challenge for designers worldwide to create a Red Carpet worthy dress, and now tuxedo, using environmentally and socially responsible fabrics.”

FYI: Emma is wearing vintage Armani Prive
